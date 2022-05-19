WATCH: Cassper Nyovest shows off his huge mansion and fleet of expensive cars

Mufasa's Casa, as Cassper Nyovest calls his palatial home, is a sight to behold. Perched in an upper-class estate somewhere in Midrand, the multi-award-winning rapper's mansion is a true "taste of wealth".

We've seen it before on his social media posts but each time Cassper shares some snaps of his home, fans are left stunned by its sheer size and beauty. "It’s God’s work for me. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth," posted @casspernyovest last night along with a video of his casa. It’s God’s work for me. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth pic.twitter.com/c7DsIoyeGH — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 18, 2022 In the short video, which has FKJ and (((O)))'s “Vibin' Out” as its soundtrack, Cassper starts off by panning across his sizeable and well-manicured backyard from his second-floor balcony.

Below, his pool is crystal clear and has a large symbol of a lion and the words “Mufasa's Casa” visible at the bottom of the pool. Then he moves on to his toys: his much talked about new McLaren, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a Mercedes-Benz GLE. Sheesh, as if it wasn't crystal clear before that the man has serious coin. Other cars the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker is in possession of include a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley.

One fan commented with some appropriate lines from one of Cassper's hits, “We Living Good” featuring Tshego, from his critically acclaimed album "Thuto". "I used to dream about the fancy cars and diamonds chains, rather get inspired than hate cause I want the same. I don't know about you but cash rules everything around me," posted @MmusoThe. i used to dream about the fancy cars and diamonds chains,rather get inspired than hate cause i want the same,i don't know about you but cash rules everything around me.❤🥺🔥 https://t.co/46zL8pskPt — The Government (@MmusoThe) May 18, 2022 Over the past year, Cassper has expanded his business portfolio with the introduction of his new Billiato tequila and his apparel brand, Root of Fame.

