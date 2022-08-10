WATCH: Cassper Nyovest stars in new music video with ‘Verse of the Year’

Ambitiouz Entertainment rookie Fakaloice has shared the music video for his latest single, "OOH AAH", which features Cassper Nyovest and the late Riky Rick. The video opens with the young rapper performing his verse in a village surrounded by a tribal gathering. Then for Rick’s verse, the video cuts between shots of different people rapping along to his lines.

There’s also a great cut of a beautiful mural of the late rapper displayed at The Station in Newtown, which is where Cotton Fest is hosted. “Fakaloice feat Riky Rick Makhado and Mufasa Cassper Nyovest – Ohh Ahh This track is super hot 🔥 Cass went in Hard… Ambitious Entertainment never misses when it comes to hits 🎶🎵🔥❤️ Rest In peace Riky 🕯️🙏.” Fakaloice feat Riky Rick Makhado and Mufasa Cassper Nyovest - Ohh Ahh This track is super hot 🔥 Cass went in Hard .. Ambitious Entertainment never misses when it comes to hits 🎶🎵🔥❤️

Rest In peace Riky 🕯️🙏

Whites R Kelly Bheki Cele Menlyn Zimbabweans pic.twitter.com/pAhc4PGgMo — ® (@RybroX) August 7, 2022 Then Nyovest, surrounded by soldiers and portrayed as a head of state, comes in to deliver his much hyped verse on the song. It’s a big budget setting that nicely sets the scene for the “Siyathanda” hitmaker’s stellar verse.

“Verse of the year!!!! Video out now!!!,” Nyovest tweeted. Verse of the year!!!! Video out now!!! pic.twitter.com/fvKcQbNlKe — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 8, 2022 When the single dropped a few weeks ago, it caused a stir online after fans perceived one of Nyovest’s lines as a diss to amapiano star Focalistic. In the song, Nyovest raps, "The game ain't sh** without Don Nyoviolis, inspired every one of you niggas including Foca, I'm too far."

Focalistic took to his Instagram Live shortly after to fire back, stating that he was indeed inspired by Nyovest before adding that "inspiration doesn't come with an invoice". After a brief stint doing amapiano and focusing on his business interests, Nyovest has long been hinting that he’ll be returning to rap. “Ooh Aah” is the first taste of the rap records he’s been working on and we’re expecting him to release his upcoming collaboration with Nasty C soon.