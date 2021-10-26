WATCH: Cassper Nyovest twerking on stage is a vibe

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest gave fans an unexpected show recently at groove during one of his appearance. The “Siyathandana” hitmaker was enjoying himself on stage while “66” by Felo Le Tee and Myztro is playing and decided to show off his amapiano twerking skills.

The “Super Soft” rapper took to the Cape Town on Friday and made an appearance at Soho CPT. Costa performed an unreleased amapiano track to a hyped crowd. Sharing his displeasure about Costa performing an amapiano song he said: “This broer said he is saving SA Hip Hop Mos.

“I find him performing a new Piano Song in Cape Town here. “Hahaha , le tla bolaiwa ke tlala (you'll starve to death) Boyz!!! Just shut up and make music!!! Skatlao phapa!!!(don't be forward) Hahaha ke shule!!!“ The two rappers have been throwing jabs at each online after the “Areyeng” rapper posted on Instagram Stories: “SA Hip Hop is uniting right now.

“If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke. – respectfully.” Which didn’t sit well with Mufasa who threw not-so-subtle shade at Costa’s comments saying: ”Apparently Hip Hop don't need Cassper Nyovest!!! “They coming together and things are looking bright!!!

“Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what I destroyed. “Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. “I’m back in SA and I can’t wait to run into him so he must explain in person… ”

Replying directly to Cassper’s post, part of Costa’s lengthy response said: “Nyovi l’ve left you to run with your narrative for long enough now without saying anything, I have no problem with you however, I don’t appreciate how you have made this situation bigger than what it actually is… “You can do any genre and still push SA music as a whole forward as you have major influence. “There are kids out there that you inspire and they are creating hip hop and piano because they adore what you have achieved.