WATCH: Cassper Nyovest warns of lockdown extension possibility

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned his fans not to get too excited as a lockdown extension could be announced.

The "Move For Me" rapper alluded to this in a video he posted on Twitter following President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Tuesday evening in which the president announced major plans to help the economy.

In his speech, Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic and social support package as the government’s response to stimulate economic recovery hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.





While many on social media were excited about and asked where the money was coming from, the "Doc Shebeleza" hitmaker said that people should not get excited by all the billions.





"I can see y'all excited about billions this, billion that...there's a lockdown extension looming...don't say I didn't warn you", he said.





Watch the full video below:

Wise man gave a hint. 6Months straight.😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/bA62YDNQGQ — BECKS™️ (@lebogang_Vinger) April 21, 2020

Kahle kahle we are kids of a secretly rich parent who doesn’t wanna spoil her kids!!! pic.twitter.com/rqYbOaVmrS — Name is SV (@Just_SvM) April 21, 2020

Lolsss 😂🤣😂🤣😂 Relax mufasa u are still going to perform for us on Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/sfOnqp6TG8 — proudly_Venda (@Venda_son) April 21, 2020

I felt that ' extension!!!!! '🤨mara cass...ke eng ka wena — thanyelani michelle (@thanyelanimich2) April 21, 2020

Soon they will be accusing you of knowing about the extension 😂🤣😂🤣after the excitement ya billion e fela😂🤣😂🤣 — Mojalefa Mj Pitsi (@Mj_Pitsi) April 21, 2020

See how fans reacted below: