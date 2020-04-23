EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Cassper Nyovest warns of lockdown extension possibility

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned his fans not to get too excited as a lockdown extension could be announced. 

The "Move For Me" rapper alluded to this in a video he posted on Twitter following President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Tuesday evening in which the president announced major plans to help the economy. 

In his speech, Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic and social support package as the government’s response to stimulate economic recovery hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

While many on social media were excited about and asked where the money was coming from, the "Doc Shebeleza" hitmaker said that people should not get excited by all the billions. 

"I can see y'all excited about billions this, billion that...there's a lockdown extension looming...don't say I didn't warn you", he said. 

Watch the full video below: 
See how fans reacted below:
