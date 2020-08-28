WATCH: Cassper Nyovest’s friends throw him his very own baby shower

Cassper Nyovest's friends threw a surprise “man shower” for him. The local rapper and record producer set tongues wagging when he recently threw a lavish baby shower for the mother of his unborn son Thobeka Majozi at a luxury boutique hotel in Durban. Well, little did he know that his friends are planning a surprise man shower for him. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung shared the video of Mufasa‘s surprise birthday party. In a video, the clearly astonished Mufasa is seen leaving his car, and the boys broke into a song, “For He's a Jolly Good Fellow.”

Somgaga explained how the surprise party came about.

He said “Because he is a jolly good father @casspernyovest so here’s the story. A few weeks ago a group of male friends started a WhatsApp group to plan a surprise drive-through baby shower for Cassper and we called it a dadchelor party.

He continued: “It was scheduled for today, then I went to diamond walk to get a gift for my friend and boom.....he is in the same store to buy stuff for the soon to be born baby and one of the stuff he is buying is a nappy bag that I have ordered.....I decided to walk out and go buy something else....which he really loved and the baby is gonna look dope in...I love my friend and I'm happy for his new journey into fatherhood…”

In the video, Somgaga is heard telling Mufasa that he bought the Gucci bag that he initially wanted to gift him with but he then decided to go with Versace diaper bag.

The doting dad-to-be thanked his friends for the surprise.

He said, “First for all, I don’t like surprises, but thanks, this was a dope surprise.”

The muso also jokingly said when he saw the cars outside his house, he thought Zola threw a party at his house.

He added: “I feel very special. This was truly amazing. Thank you!”

The soon to be mom also expressed her gratitude, she wrote: “This was so beautiful. Ngiyamubongela ❤️

Simba will be rolling in Versace, Gucci, you name it, the young fellow will be properly spoilt many favourite rich uncles like uncle Somgaga.

Fans congratulated Mufasa on his journey this new journey to fatherhood while others applauded the guys for expressing their love and support to the muso.

“Brotherly love & support is always a good look,” commented Busiswa.

“😂😂😭Your friendship is so amazing guys🙌 🤞,” added Jono.

“That's what friends are for, this is beautiful. So much love❤️💯,” added IG user, Morobane.