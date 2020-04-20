WATCH: Cassper Nyovest's rendition of HHP's 'Harambe' brings all of the feels
I had prepared this performance of this classic cause the message in this song is soooo important and fitting. RIP to Jabba ! Love you forever!!!! Here's a snippet #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/aQFjJj4U2J— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2020
The thread has gone on to be liked by more than 35 000 people and received reactions from as far as Brazil.
Part 2 . #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/xzfrS8tj5f— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2020
'We need the whole world together.' Beeeautiful performance @casspernyovest— Adriana Carranca (@AdrianaCarranca) April 18, 2020
Love from Brazil! Stay safe y'all! #OneWorldTogetherAtHome
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ntwana!! This is beautiful— #PLANETOFTHEHAVENOTS (@KhuliChana) April 18, 2020
Jabba is proud of you Cass and I noticed how emotional you were while performing this https://t.co/2Otji2Dw1j you♥️— Vuyiseka (@qhawe002) April 18, 2020
Heart warming performance, brings back memories of the Legend...RIP Jabba!!!— Mufasa Nation (@LloydLinks1) April 18, 2020
#RIPHHP THANK YOU MUFASA for this performance surely Jabba is watching happily from Heaven and super proud of you like we all are 🙌🏿 #TogetherAtHome #GlobalCitizen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KiCA9G12eP— JayJay (@JohnState4Real) April 18, 2020
You respected him big time when he was still a living legend, that hasn’t changed even when he’s no more!! God bless You Mufasa For honoring Jabba 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/XxYyWuTaIO— #LoveMe Single Out, Check my bio for a link (@Zenzieh_SA) April 19, 2020