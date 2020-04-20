WATCH: Cassper Nyovest's rendition of HHP's 'Harambe' brings all of the feels

Before performing it as a part of the "One World: Together At Home" benefit, he said: "This is a cover of a song that was written by a very very great man, Jabulani Tsambo.

"Us, his fans, know him as HHP. The title of the song is 'Harambe' which means pull together, which is what we need the world to do right now". Local rapper Cassper Nyovest got his Twitter followers in their feels this weekend when he uploaded videos of him performing "Harambe" by HHP.





The "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker then goes on to perform a heartfelt cover of "Harambe".





Watch his cover of "Harambe" below:

I had prepared this performance of this classic cause the message in this song is soooo important and fitting. RIP to Jabba ! Love you forever!!!! Here's a snippet #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/aQFjJj4U2J — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2020

'We need the whole world together.' Beeeautiful performance @casspernyovest

Love from Brazil! Stay safe y'all! #OneWorldTogetherAtHome — Adriana Carranca (@AdrianaCarranca) April 18, 2020

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ntwana!! This is beautiful — #PLANETOFTHEHAVENOTS (@KhuliChana) April 18, 2020

Jabba is proud of you Cass and I noticed how emotional you were while performing this https://t.co/2Otji2Dw1j you♥️ — Vuyiseka (@qhawe002) April 18, 2020

Heart warming performance, brings back memories of the Legend...RIP Jabba!!! — Mufasa Nation (@LloydLinks1) April 18, 2020

#RIPHHP THANK YOU MUFASA for this performance surely Jabba is watching happily from Heaven and super proud of you like we all are 🙌🏿 #TogetherAtHome #GlobalCitizen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KiCA9G12eP — JayJay (@JohnState4Real) April 18, 2020

You respected him big time when he was still a living legend, that hasn’t changed even when he’s no more!! God bless You Mufasa For honoring Jabba 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/XxYyWuTaIO — #LoveMe Single Out, Check my bio for a link (@Zenzieh_SA) April 19, 2020

The thread has gone on to be liked by more than 35 000 people and received reactions from as far as Brazil.