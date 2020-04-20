EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Cassper Nyovest's rendition of HHP's 'Harambe' brings all of the feels

By Liam Karabo Joyce

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest got his Twitter followers in their feels this weekend when he uploaded videos of him performing "Harambe" by HHP.
Before performing it as a part of the "One World: Together At Home" benefit, he said: "This is a cover of a song that was written by a very very great man, Jabulani Tsambo. 

"Us, his fans, know him as HHP. The title of the song is 'Harambe' which means pull together, which is what we need the world to do right now". 

The "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker then goes on to perform a heartfelt cover of "Harambe". 

Watch his cover of "Harambe"  below: 
The thread has gone on to be liked by more than 35 000 people and received reactions from as far as Brazil. 
