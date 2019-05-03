This image released by Lionsgate shows Charlize Theron in a scene from "Long Shot" (Philippe Bossé/Lionsgate via AP)

Oscar winner Charlize Theron and comedy actor Seth Rogen join forces in rom-com "Long Shot", playing an unlikely love pairing between a powerful politician and an unemployed dishevelled journalist. In one of their press interviews with Vanity Fair, the 43-year-old actress and her co-star answer a series of questions while hooked up to a lie detector machine. One of the questions asked by her co-star is if she was born in South Africa, to which she responds "yes". Rogen then asks her why she doesn't have a have a South African accent, and she explains that she learned how to speak English in America.

Keeping with the momentum, Rogen asks Theron "what's the most South African thing should she could say?" and after pondering for a moment and seeking clarity on whether he meant "South African or Afrikaans," she responds with an Afrikaner accent: "Let's have a little braai tonight, hey."

Rogen then asks her tell him what she thinks of him in Afrikaans, and she says "ek dink jy's a baie oulike ou en jy's baie snaaks ... en jy hou van a bietjie rook", which loosely translates to "I think you're a nice guy, and you're very funny. You also like to smoke [weed]."

Rogen, who has no idea as to what she just said, asks the man overseeing the lie detector test: "Is that right, do I snaaks?" The man responds: "That is right, you do snaaks".

Theron, however, kept this interview much cleaner than her interview with " First We Feast" host Sean Evans in March 2018.

The interviewer asked the Benoni-born actress to give him a two-minute Afrikaans lesson, and one of the things she taught him to say was "jou ma se p**s," which loosely translates to your mother's vagina.

"Long Shot" opens in SA cinemas on 24 May. Watch the trailer below.








