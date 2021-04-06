WATCH: Chris and Kitty split after 'Love Island SA' exit

“Love Island SA” contestants Chris Mouton and Kitty Kearney have called it quits after leaving the villa last week. After Chris was voted out of the villa by the Islanders, Kitty, in a dramatic turn of events, decided her connection to Chris was so strong that she wouldn’t find it again. She exited the villa out of her own accord. In the exit interview, the duo said they were going to give their relationship a shot in the outside world, but being in the real world proved their connection wasn’t romantic. Taking to IGTV, Kitty and Chris posted a video on Monday announcing they’d broken up. In the video, the pair say that after spending time together romantically, they had come to the conclusion they were just friends.

They said emotions were heightened in the villa and the shock of being in the real world caused them to realise they’re not interested in each other romantically.

Ending the breakup announcement video, Chris thanked fans for their support along with the team at “Love Island SA”.

Fans of the the show weren’t surprised since many of them expected things to fizzle out in the real world.

Speaking about their time on the show, the pair said life inside the villa was an awesome experience they wouldn’t forget and the connections people saw were real.

“It was a roller-coaster of emotions! It was amazing actually. I mean a bunch of people from all over South Africa living together looking for love! It doesn’t get wilder than that,” Kitty said.

Chris added: “The show is so damn real it’s insane. None of the connections in the villa were fake or posed. People genuinely cared for each other and it was genuinely beautiful to see.

“Life in the villa was awesome and such an eye-opening experience.”