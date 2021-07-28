WATCH: Christall Kay’s amapiano dance moves tickle Mzansi

Reality television star Christall Kay has moves like Jagger. Well, at least this is what she thinks.

Christall provided some much-needed comedic relief this week for social media users when she posted a video of her dancing. In the video, the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star is seen dancing to amapiano hit “Vula Mlomo” by Musa Keys. With no clear choreography, Christall moves all over the place while showcasing her best dance moves.

She captioned the 1 minute and 26 seconds video: “Christall the Dancing Queen. Christall shows you how to get your move on”. See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christall Kay (@christallkay) Christall is known for having distinctive dance moves.

In season one of “Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, she got tongues wagging when she danced on a pole, and fans got to see her moves again when she went for dance lessons in season 2. Local stars like Uncle Vinny and Christall’s co-star Mpumi Mophatlane commented on the video, cheering her on. In March this year, Christall found herself at the top of the trends list after a video of she and singer Zahara went viral. In the video, Zahara and Christall are singing Bob Dylan’s “Knockin' on Heaven's Door”.