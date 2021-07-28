WATCH: Christall Kay’s amapiano dance moves tickle Mzansi
Reality television star Christall Kay has moves like Jagger.
Well, at least this is what she thinks.
Christall provided some much-needed comedic relief this week for social media users when she posted a video of her dancing.
In the video, the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star is seen dancing to amapiano hit “Vula Mlomo” by Musa Keys.
With no clear choreography, Christall moves all over the place while showcasing her best dance moves.
She captioned the 1 minute and 26 seconds video: “Christall the Dancing Queen. Christall shows you how to get your move on”.
See below:
Christall is known for having distinctive dance moves.
In season one of “Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, she got tongues wagging when she danced on a pole, and fans got to see her moves again when she went for dance lessons in season 2.
Local stars like Uncle Vinny and Christall’s co-star Mpumi Mophatlane commented on the video, cheering her on.
In March this year, Christall found herself at the top of the trends list after a video of she and singer Zahara went viral. In the video, Zahara and Christall are singing Bob Dylan’s “Knockin' on Heaven's Door”.
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung threw some fun shade at the duo.
The “Idols SA” judge took to Instagram to express how the impromptu performance by the two moved him.
“SA GOT TAbuLENT. This performance moved me ... its the most emotional song I've ever heard ... the harmonies are to die for ... literally ... Cristall lived up to her name ... her voice is crystal clear ... and kudos to Zahara for being such a pro and blending in with Cristall ... I smell a Grammy here ... song available on eye tunes and spookyfy ... happy Sunday,” he wrote in the caption.