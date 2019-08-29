Cici. Picture: Instagram

“I will fight for my justice until the very end,” says Busisiwe 'Cici' Thwala after her former boyfriend was acquitted of assault charges in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the "Iqiniso" star, thanked her fans for their support and also assured fans that justice will eventually prevail.



"I’m pretty sure most of you have heard the results of my criminal case against my perpetrator. I hope that it does not discourage you in any way to speak out for yourself, to stand up for yourself and speak your truth, to fight for your justice. I said to you in the beginning of this whole thing that I will fight for my justice until the very end.

"This is not the end, it’s not going to be our narrative as women. I always preach that we need to take back our power and so we will do just that, we will be heard. We will get the justice that we deserve and our perpetrators might win the battle but the war is very much still on.”

Fans of the star, posted messages of support on her timeline, assuring her they will continue to rally behind her.

"Go girl we stand right behind you ❤️, " wrote @gugujuje

"We'll continue supporting you Busisiwe✊. Ungaphel' amandla.. sinawe✌," commented @castromahlangu.

"We will continue supporting you. The fight definitely must continue😭@ciciworldwide," added @precious_qumza13

Twala accused Mafokate of dragging her for more than 300m and as a result she had to undergo a pelvic replacement operation in 2017.

In a statement issued by Thwala's lawyer, Keegan Elliot on Thursday, August 28, said that she would “not give up the fight”. He confirmed that she would seek redress.

“This is the most important redress that our client seeks - that the truth of the incident be brought to light. Accordingly, our instruction, at present, is to proceed with the civil suit previously noted,” the statement read.

See the full statement below: