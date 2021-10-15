WATCH: Coconut Kelz pokes fun at the DA, Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane and more
Share this article:
Coconut Kelz’s YouTube show “Who Got Chowed” is back with a new, hilarious episode.
In episode 5 of season 2, Coconut Kelz gets proceedings underway with a skit whereby she plays the role of an out-of-touch DA (Democratic Alliance) campaigner.
She then joins her guest, singer and TikTok sensation Khanyisa Jaceni, around the kitchen and the two dive in to some Eskort snacks before unleashing some comical views on trending topics such as Mmusi Maimane's drama with Shimza and R. Kelly's incarceration.
The new episode was announced via a Twitter post from @EskortFood: “#WhoGotChowed S2E5 | If you ever wondered what you could do with R15 million, a DJ, & an ex politician… just watch our latest episode of #WhoGotChowed where @coconut_kelz sits down with @iam_khanyi95. Watch it here...#SouthAfricans #RKelly #MmusiMaimane”
#WhoGotChowed S2E5 | If you ever wondered what you could do with R15 million, a DJ, & an ex politician… just watch our latest episode of #WhoGotChowed where @coconut_kelz sits down with @iam_khanyi95. Watch it here: https://t.co/Motalf5nVw#SouthAfricans #RKelly #MmusiMaimane— Eskort Food (@EskortFood) October 14, 2021
Beyond this YouTube series, the writer and comedian, whose real name is Lesego Tlhabi, has recently been a mainstay on our TV screens as a cast member on SABC’s popular show “uBettina Wethu”, where she stars alongside Zweli Dube (Dingaan Jiyane) and Tsholofelo Mashishi (Linda Jiyane).
Below are some of the Twitter reactions to the video:
“🤣🤣🤣 I love how this episode tackles all the issues or the news happening around mzansi and the whole world of entertainment @CoconutKelz please keep learning the lingo we are glad that we are back online 🤣🤣🤣🤣💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽” commented @malobe_mahlape.
🤣🤣🤣 I love how this episode tackles all the issues or the news happening around mzansi and the whole world of entertainment @CoconutKelz please keep learning the lingo we are glad that we are back online 🤣🤣🤣🤣💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 https://t.co/P9eGkBTMLx— Angie🇿🇦 (@malobe_mahlape) October 14, 2021
@kelow_C seemed to really enjoy the episode and wrote: “#WhoGotChowed it’s the R Kelly chat for me 😂😂😂 bathi he believed he could fly over the age limit 💀💀💀💀 And let’s not forget the RDP mansions in sandton a reyeng Sandton.”
#WhoGotChowed it’s the R Kelly chat for me 😂😂😂 bathi he believed he could fly over the age limit 💀💀💀💀— Kèlow Christopher 💭 (@kelow_C) October 14, 2021
And let’s not forget the RDP mansions in sandton a reyeng Sandton pic.twitter.com/VuH6iGqfWU
“Coconut Kelz is honestly a favourite 🤣 also I love how Khanyi just gels with her sarcasm! Great episode 🙌🏽 💯 #WhoGotChowed @EskortFood Guys pls watch this episode I beg 😂” added media personality @SimplyMahadi.
Coconut Kelz is honestly a favourite 🤣 also I love how Khanyi just gels with her sarcasm! Great episode 🙌🏽 💯 #WhoGotChowed @EskortFood— Mahadi 🦋 (@SimplyMahadi) October 14, 2021
Guys pls watch this episode I beg 😂 https://t.co/8M5BlMKVk8
@GaliKenole shared her joy at the new episode: “Day Made!!🤣🤣 Love a girl that doesn’t need an invite. #WhoGotChowed @EskortFood”
Day Made!!🤣🤣 Love a girl that doesn’t need an invite.#WhoGotChowed @EskortFood https://t.co/lRV0uI3VTz— 🤪 (@GaliKenole) October 14, 2021
“I truly enjoy @CoconutKelz style of comedy,” tweeted @Gift_Makoti_. “Took time to grow on me, but these #WhoGotChowed episodes are ending me 😂😂😂”
I truly enjoy @CoconutKelz style of comedy, took time to grow on me, but these #WhoGotChowed episodes are ending me 😂😂😂👌🏾 https://t.co/ITtqWZkZxV— Gift Makoti (@Gift_Makoti_) October 14, 2021
@LeeMpaki shared her favourite part: “Did they just say miss Mmusi 😭🤭 this is the most hilarious part for me🤣🤣” @CoconutKelz u didn't 🙆♀️ #WhoGotChowed @EskortFood
Did they just say miss Mmusi 😭🤭 this is the most hilarious part for me🤣🤣 @CoconutKelz u didn't 🙆♀️#WhoGotChowed @EskortFood pic.twitter.com/4RHPuHc8Fh— Lee🌼 (@LeeMpaki) October 14, 2021