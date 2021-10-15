WATCH: Coconut Kelz pokes fun at the DA, Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane and more

In episode 5 of season 2, Coconut Kelz gets proceedings underway with a skit whereby she plays the role of an out-of-touch DA (Democratic Alliance) campaigner.

She then joins her guest, singer and TikTok sensation Khanyisa Jaceni, around the kitchen and the two dive in to some Eskort snacks before unleashing some comical views on trending topics such as Mmusi Maimane's drama with Shimza and R. Kelly's incarceration.

The new episode was announced via a Twitter post from @EskortFood: “#WhoGotChowed S2E5 | If you ever wondered what you could do with R15 million, a DJ, & an ex politician… just watch our latest episode of #WhoGotChowed where @coconut_kelz sits down with @iam_khanyi95. Watch it here...#SouthAfricans #RKelly #MmusiMaimane”

Beyond this YouTube series, the writer and comedian, whose real name is Lesego Tlhabi, has recently been a mainstay on our TV screens as a cast member on SABC’s popular show “uBettina Wethu”, where she stars alongside Zweli Dube (Dingaan Jiyane) and Tsholofelo Mashishi (Linda Jiyane).