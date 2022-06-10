WATCH: Connie Ferguson celebrates 52 with a nostalgic tribute from hubby Shona

Celebrating her 52nd birthday today, TV mogul Connie Ferguson shared an emotional throwback tribute from her late husband, Shona Ferguson.
The Botswana-born actor, and co-founder of Ferguson Films, passed away from Covid-19 complications at the Netcare Milpark Hospital, Joburg, in July last year.
“The Queen” actress shared a heart-warming video where Uncle Sho, as he’s fondly known, is seen gushing over her during his speech on her 50th birthday celebration two years ago.
In the video clip shared on her Instagram page on Friday, Uncle is heard saying: “You are, for me, the most amazing thing in my life. You are my partner. You are my best friend, my soul mate. Your happiness is my number one priority.
“Making you happy and giving you everything that your heart desires and making sure that you are protected is what makes our kids love us even more.
Uncle Sho continued professing his love his wife, also reminding her that she has touched the hearts of many South Africans.
“And I want you to know that you are not only special to me, not only special to the kids in this family, (but) you are also special to a lot of people out there.
“We live in a world that is filled with a lot of darkness, you are light, o vrou ya ka (you're my woman)...you are everything to me. I cannot imagine my life without you,” expressed Uncle Sho before he broke down.
Connie also broke down and the couple embraced each other.
“Happy birthday, I love you.”
Watch the full video below:
The message felt as relevant now as it did two years ago for this couple that was preparing to celebrate their 20th anniversary on the day that Uncle Shona took his last breath.
The couple met on July 30, 2001, and tied the knot on November 30, the same year.
Fans and friends, including Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Winnie Ntshaba, DJ Zinhle, Zenande Mfenyana, Minnie Dlamini, Nay Maps, Melanie Bala and Cashflow Ncgobo, all wished Connie well on her special day.
This comes just days after Connie penned a sweet birthday message to her daughter Ali Ferguson, who turned 20 on June 7.
She wrote: “@ali.ferguson_ My “Dhando” you are wise beyond your years! Kind with a heart of gold! Resilient beyond imagination and multitalented!
She added: “Innately so!🙌🏾😍 I thank God for the gift of you, and pray that even though today is your first ever birthday without Dad, He gives you the strength to draw from your memories with your “Dupe,” cherish them, be grateful for life and celebrate your milestones!🙏🏾 Daddy is very proud of and so am I! I love you my baby girl!❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday!🎂🎉🎊🎈🎁 ❤️.