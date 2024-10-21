WATCH: Crowd turns cold for Kelvin Momo amid Babalwa M split

This past weekend saw Kelvin Momo perform at CatchUp Zone Restaurant & Golf Club in Duduza, Gauteng, but the atmosphere was anything but electric. A video circulating on social media captured a disheartening scene: the audience, seemingly indifferent to Momo's renowned charm and rhythmic beats, led to a flurry of speculation about the reasons behind their lack of engagement.

The cool reception follows recent gossip surrounding the alleged split between him and fellow artist Babalwa M, a relationship that many fans have cherished. Heartbroken fans have proclaimed their intent to boycott Momo’s music until he reconciles or makes amends with Babalwa as their partnership produced a number of hits. One fan, using the handle @Phillip on X, lamented: “Normalise beating Kelvin Momo when you see him in the streets, that relationship has been giving us hit songs (crying face emojis).”

Others joined in, commenting on the significance of the couple’s combined artistry, with @Khumbelo_gift posting: “If Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M really broke up then it means they won't give us any bangers anymore; that’s the sad part.” They did @kelvinMomo_ dirty over the weekend 😅 is he no longer y'all goat Kanti? pic.twitter.com/XQpYutW85s — Oscar Ofentse Letsoalo (@Scarnia_11) October 21, 2024 Momo’s recent performance bears the brunt of this emotional fallout, with many attributing the cold atmosphere to the alleged turmoil.

@_Thembalihle_ added a humorous twist: “People are mad at him (laughing face emojis).” Meanwhile, @KutlwanoAlicia wrote: “Babalwa’s ancestors work overtime.” Yet, not all fans believe the crowd's response was due to the breakup issue.

Some observers suggested that Momo's music selection may not have resonated with the audience present that night. Facebook user Mpya Karabo Kashka commented: “I think it was a good playlist for the wrong crowd. Sometimes it's good to research the place you are going to play and what type of crowd they have to match their vibe.” Happy Mngomezulu chimed in: “But he is playing soulful music. Chill music.”