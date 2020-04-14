WATCH: DBN Gogo shares touching post about mom watching her on TV
Following the announcement of the lockdown in Mzansi, local DJs, like many artists across the globe, have been entertaining bored fans through live streams and pre-recorded sets on various platforms.
Initially called the Quarantine Online Party, due to its popularity online, it moved to Channel O with corporate sponsorship. The Lockdown House Party has been keeping Mzansi grooving from the comfort of their homes ever since.
Some of the DJs on the lineup have included DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Fresh and King Olwee.
Over the weekend one of Mzansi's hottest female DJs, DBN Gogo played an amapiano set that had everyone grooving which also landed her topping the trends list.
After her set was done, she shared a video of her mother watching it and said it was the first time her mother was able to see what she does.
My mother seeing me play for the very first time thanks to #LockdownHouseParty 😭❤️— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) April 11, 2020
Thank you @iam_ph @Shimza01 you have no idea what this means to me. I will forever be grateful 🙏🏽 https://t.co/KBgvh5ockl pic.twitter.com/sqBw4Ijrpa
Speaking to IOL Entertainment, DBN Gogo said: "It was really wonderful and also bittersweet at the same time you know. This lockdown is now bringing the music to my mother's ears, to my mother's eyes. Closer than I've been able to physically. Just because of how old she is, she's not gonna be just coming to events. It's bringing her accessibility to it.
"But the bittersweet thing of it is that I can't physically be with her because of this lockdown, so I couldn't even share that moment with her. But it was quite an emotional thing for me on every level. "