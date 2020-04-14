WATCH: DBN Gogo shares touching post about mom watching her on TV

Following the announcement of the lockdown in Mzansi, local DJs, like many artists across the globe, have been entertaining bored fans through live streams and pre-recorded sets on various platforms.

Initially called the Quarantine Online Party, due to its popularity online, it moved to Channel O with corporate sponsorship. The Lockdown House Party has been keeping Mzansi grooving from the comfort of their homes ever since.

Some of the DJs on the lineup have included DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Fresh and King Olwee.

Over the weekend one of Mzansi's hottest female DJs, DBN Gogo played an amapiano set that had everyone grooving which also landed her topping the trends list.

After her set was done, she shared a video of her mother watching it and said it was the first time her mother was able to see what she does.