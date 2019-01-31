Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow. Picture: Instagram

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters posted a video clip of herself and her fianceé Tim Tebow on her Instagram page, sharing how she met him. In the video, both Nel-Peters and Tebow are seated next to each other with Tebow first saying that he's excited for her to see how much Night of Shine - an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation - means to him.

"There are very few things that you do in life when you truly feel like dang this is exactly where I'm supposed to be and what I'm supposed to be doing. And I feel that every year on Night to Shine."

Nel-Peters responds: "How we met is basically through Night to Shine. Although I've never attended a physical event, it brought us together. "

Captioning the two video clips, "Can’t wait to experience one of the things that brought Tim and I together. So excited to be part of this incredible celebration across the world! #NightToShine @timtebow @timtebowfoundation"

Nel-Peters and Tebow got engaged earlier this month.