WATCH: Dineo Ranaka returns from her social media hiatus and explains new outlook on ‘anxiety’

TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka has returned to social media after taking a brief break. Ranaka has cleared her Instagram account of all her old posts, and began sharing a new three-part video series titled, “Find your feet”, explaining her silence.

In the first clip, Ranaka acknowledged that she has been away and silent and proceeded to then explain why. “I have been thinking quite a lot, I’ll be honest. I’ve been thinking about ... how I’ve been feeling, life experiences in the past three years, how they have made me feel and how they’ve changed me,” she said. The interviewer then asked Ranaka how she is navigating the new challenges that have surfaced.

Before responding, she opened up about the state she has been in. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) “I’ve been in a state of stress and anxiety, just trying to figure out how I’m going to re-navigate myself from the psychological trauma ... “I’ve been doing a lot reflection, soul searching, of having a deep conversation with myself. I think the solution I’ve got, it’s all giving me stress and making me anxious... making me congested mentally,” Ranaka shared.