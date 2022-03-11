WATCH: DJ Dimplez laid to rest

Local music artist DJ Dimplez, real name Boitumelo Mooi, is being laid to rest in a private ceremony in Johannesburg.
Dimplez died on Sunday, March 6, from a sudden brain haemorrhage, sending shock waves throughout Mzansi.
“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez,” the family said.
The family requested privacy as they try to deal with the loss of their loved one.
Watch the funeral below:
Tributes continue to pour in for Dimplez as friends and fans remember the Cape Town-born star.
Rapper Reason recently paid a moving tribute to his pal. Expressing his shock and pain, he wrote: “I’m sad bro. I’m not gonna lie. I’m f***** hurt bro. I’m in tears. I’m uncomfortable. I’m bothered. I’m uneasy. And now I’m scared.You were one of the last real n***** alive. And now … you’re gone.”
He said: “The only joy I have is knowing that I got a chance to express my love and appreciation to you in person.
“I had let you down last year and you loved, forgave and schooled me through it. Like an older brother would. And for that… I poured my heart out to you for being a f***** dope ass human.
“It’s only been a day and I miss you already. I thank God for you. You’ve always believed in me. Always looked out for me. Since the first we met Back in your Landminez days. Thank you D. I love you. Goodbye.”