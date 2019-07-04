DJ Fresh. Picture: Instagram

DJ Fresh finally addressed his three week suspension on Metro FM’s ‘Fresh Breakfast show. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, “Big Dawg” posted a minute-long video thanking his fans for their continued support.

“The only reason I’m doing this video is because well, we are where we are right now...First things first, I just want to thank all of you who have shown concern, asking me how I am, where I am. From DM’s to your mother, your grandma, even the little kids stopping me in the middle of the street asking me ‘when are you back on radio’’’.

He didn’t go into details about his suspension but promised followers that (sooner or later) all will be revealed.

“I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It’s been a few weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on...It’s been as frustrating for you as it has been for me.”

“But truth be told the main reason for the silence is because we had an impasse with the corporation (the SABC). At this stage I can’t tell you whether this impasse is unbreakable.”

He continued to thank his fans for the love and support and reassured them he will break the silence soon

“You deserve better than this silence and I’ll break it…watch this space.”

The video sparked more speculation that DJ Fresh may not return to his Breakfast show.

Good morning Dj Fresh hope all will come to pass and you go back to work 👊👊👊you have my support my man. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 4, 2019

I'm ready for us to move to a new home. Better home at that cause metro eng nkeme molaleng. Ke genoeg ke bona le go dragger dilo tse unnecessary. Msunery ke msunery klaar. O be sharp. Re go rata too much 😘 pic.twitter.com/NRJvgWJaX6 — Mmantepa Annah (@MmantepaAnnah) July 4, 2019

The general consensus on Twitter is that DJ Fresh must come back to radio, Metro FM or not.