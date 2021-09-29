WATCH: DJ Maphorisa threatens Dr Malinga’s life

Award-winning DJ and producer Maphorisa did not mince his words when he shared how he felt about musician, Dr Malinga. This week DJ Maphorisa took to Facebook Live saying he did not understand why the “Via Orlando” hitmaker had a tendency of hating on him.

In the more than 20 minute video, the DJ gave Malinga an ultimatum demanding he be upfront with how he feels about him or he would take the matter to a different level. “Even you Malinga stop watching my show (live). “Malinga is on and off.

“You have to be f*cken straight with me. “It’s either you hate me or you love me. “It’s either we fix this thing, we just be nice people from Pretoria or just leave us alone.

“When we bump into each other let it pop of once, I (could) take guns and leave with my security. “You must fix this thing of yours. “I don’t know why you f*cken hate me or you hate my success,” he said.

Following his statements, Dr Malinga then took to Twitter where he addressed the matter. In a tweet, he said he wanted to meet Maphorisa so that the “Vula Vala” hitmaker could apologise for what he said. “My dream is to meet DJ MAPHORISA so you can shoot me with (GUNS) as he promised or apologise, ’coz I don’t know what I've done now. Thanks bye,” said Malinga.