WATCH: DJ Sbu reveals he’s actually Swati: ‘Can you believe that?’

Local media personality DJ Sbu, real name Sbusiso Leope, is one of South Africa’s most famous faces, having built a successful career in the entertainment industry. The musician has embarked on a challenge to post daily videos on his YouTube channel for a whole year and in a recent video, he shared a few details about himself that left fans surprised.

In the video, titled “5 reasons why u should move to South Africa”, the former TS Records co-owner gave a brief explanation of his lineage. “I’m originally Swati as well, according to my biological father uNkosi, can you believe that? May his soul rest in peace and may Ntate Leope rest in peace, who brought me up … whom I regard as my father,” he explained. [SHOCKER] 😳😳

The celebrity, who took the Leope surname, shared his respect for the man who raised him after marrying his mother.