Family, friends and fans flooded the eThekwini Community Church in Durban to honour and celebrate the life of the award-winning musician and record producer Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo. The memorial service on Thursday, December 29, was MC’d by radio legend Linda Sibiya.

The founding member of Big Nuz died on Saturday, December 24, after suffering a stroke. “Mandla fell seriously ill on December 15, and the family decided to take him to King Edward hospital. He was later transferred to Durdoc Hospital, where he passed on Saturday, December 24,” said Mbongeni Welcome Simelani, Babes Wodumo’s father, at a recent press conference. “Mandla took his last breath at 6am at the hospital, surrounded by his family,” added Simelane.

Industry giant Mthokozi “DJ Tira” Khathi hailed Mampintsha as a creative genius. Taking to the podium alongside the last surviving member of Big Nuz, Mzi “Danger” Tshomela, DJ Tira said he was shattered by Mampintsha’s untimely death. “I still can’t believe my friend is gone. It’s hard. I never thought I would see Mampintsha’s picture like this. My heart is broken. But what will keep us going is the love you guys give us,” said DJ Tira.

He described Mampintsha as one of the most gifted and creative musicians. “Mampintsha’s talent was a problem, he was too creative. He’s the one who came up with Babes Wodumo’s name. Even Mayoka Bearings came with him. His talent and creativity were unique.” DJ Tira also vowed to help Babes get back on top of her game.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. Our sister Babes Wodumo must go back to the top, where she belongs. “When she entered the industry she charged R100K and by working hard, I know you (referring to Babes) can go back to the top. You need to work hard. You can’t get those things when you’re comfortable, you need to get out of your comfort zone and work.” Dj Tira



"Our sister Babes Wodumo needs to get back to her throne. She needs to get back to charging 100k per gig"@DJTira also stated that he will always assist Mampintsha's son 'Sponge' as needed.#MampintshaMemorial #RIP#RIPMampintsha pic.twitter.com/h0adzoOGGs — News Live SA (@newslivesa) December 29, 2022 Reflecting on his initial encounter with Mampintsha, DJ Tira said: “The Mampintsha I knew this year is the one I met with in 2006 when I asked him to move from Joburg back to Durban so that we can work together. I’m glad that life took a 360 on us.”

DJ Tira added that Big Nuz is one of the biggest bands in Mzansi, releasing hit after hit. Even after a 10-year break, they came back with more hits. He promised to give away his “Sikiliti” votes to ensure that “Ngeke”, the latest single by Big Nuz, becomes the Song of the Year 2022. Echoing DJ Tira’s sentiments, Bishop Simelane, Babes’ father, thanked his late son-in-law for helping build her career.

“Mampintsha played a huge role in igniting Babes’ music career. He took her under his wing. She started off as a model and the next thing she was a big music star all because of Mampintsha,” said Simelani. “I’ll never forget him because he shaped my daughter into becoming a successful musician. He left her with something she can use to put bread on the table, he left her a successful artist. She is now able to make a living out of music. “I am grateful to Mampintsha and everyone in the music industry who helped Babes.”

Watch the memorial service below: A grief-stricken Thembinkosi Maphumulo, Mampintsha’s father, also took to the stage to speak about his loss. “I am saddened by his passing because he was sick for a very short time and then he was gone. However, what I appreciate is that he spoke to me the time he was sick, telling me that he is still beside God. I don’t have a lot of words, for I am weak,” said Maphumulo.

“Thanks to everyone who worked with him, the likes of Tzozo and Tira. Those are the people who encouraged him because it was evident that he loved music. He was my only son. My heart is broken by his departure.” Artists in attendance included Dladla Mshunqisi, Tzozo, Thinah Zungu, DJ Sox and Bha. They all took to the stage to celebrate their pal the only way they know how - through dance and music. And it doesn’t end it. Tonight, they’ll be having a party at the Rich Champagne and Cigar Lounge in Durban to celebrate the life of Mampintsha.