Kairo Forbes and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Local music producer DJ Zinhle brought out her daughter Kairo Forbes on stage at the Huawei Joburg Day on Saturday. An influencer in her own right with a whooping 449k Instagram followers, Kairo stepped on stage with her mother to greet the crowd at the family-friendly festival.

The popular celebrity child's Instagram account is run by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, who posted the video on Kairo's Instagram page with the caption: "Mommy when do I get paid for this gig?"

Kairo has become a fave among South Africans and every time Zinhle shares a snap of the preschooler on her social media page fans have nothing but positive things to say.

Zinhle initially kept Kairo out of the social media sphere but soon started sharing more pictures and eventually creating an Instagram page for her.

Kairo still doesn't have a Twitter account after DJ Zinhle announced last year that Kairo doesn't have a Twitter and at that stage could only count to 10.