WATCH: DJ Zinhle confirms pregnancy and ‘Unexpected’ reality TV show

It’s official, DJ Zinhle is expecting her second child. While talk of her being pregnant has been going around for weeks, award-winning DJ and entrepreneur, Zinhle Jiyane has managed to keep her baby bump under wraps.

Now confirming that she is pregnant, the star is set to let fans into her life with a new reality show titled “Unexpected”. Taking to social media this week, the star spilt the beans and said she was excited to share the news. In an Instagram post, she said, “I have exciting and ‘unexpected news for you this evening’.

“Allow me to introduce my very own reality show coming to BET Africa channel 129 this September! “I know this is unexpected but I’m so excited to share this part of my life with you all! See you on the 18th, right?" she said. In the teaser clip, Zinhle is seen interacting with fans and her friends and family which include media personality Pearl Thusi.

Murdah Bongz of Black Motion fame with whom she is pregnant by is also seen in the clip. At the end of the clip, Zinhle is seen sitting down and rubbing her tummy – very Beyoncé. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Last month Zinhle, who is notoriously private, confirmed that she was in a relationship with Bongz in a Q&A session on Instagram. When one fan asked: “How did Bongani show you he likes you?,” she shared an adorable story of how the two instantly connected after he had written a song for her.

“I found a vinyl record from my old collection. On the cover was a letter I wrote to my dad after he died in 2010,” she wrote. “I don’t even remember writing that letter but I was super emotional when I found it. “Bongani took the record, sampled it and made a song for me.”