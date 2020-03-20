WATCH: DJ Zinhle gives fans a sneak peek into Pearl Thusi's new home
Congratulations are in order, Pearl Thusi bought a new home and her bestie DJ Zinhle couldn't be happier.
Over the years, Mzansi’s witnessed their impeccable support for each other through heartbreaks, their shared love for their children and their joyous moments when each in thrives in their respective careers. Pearl and Zinhle are indeed friendship goals.
The "Umilo" hitmaker gave fans a glimpse into her bestie’s home.
In her Instagram Stories, Zinhle showcases the breathtaking landscape architecture paired with a large well-manicured lawn and an outdoor pool.
The house has a jungle gym, which seems to be Okuhle, Thusi’s younger daughter’s new favourite spot.
Sitting on the swings with her BFF, the "Colours" producer is heard saying: "I'm at Pearl new house, gee it's crazy...we are finally alone, so I'm guessing we're going to be crying in the next few minutes, because we're going to talk about this house."
Zinhle is truly thrilled over the bestie's new home and shared more videos on Twitter.
Guys. My best friend is incredibly inspiring. Look at this home she just acquired for herself and her babies. So proud of you @PearlThusi ❤️👏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eZqQlAxOEH— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 19, 2020
Guys 🙆♀️ @PearlThusi 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SlhPvKQPg4— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 19, 2020
Fans and industry friends congratulated Thusi on "getting the land back".
Congratulations @PearlThusi ❤️🙏🏾— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) March 20, 2020
Congrats Pearl! Stunning grounds!! 🙌🏽🙏🏾— Jr (@JRafrika) March 19, 2020
This is beautiful! Congrats to Pearl.— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) March 19, 2020
Wow congrats @PearlThusi— Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) March 19, 2020
A Queen needs a castle.Congratulations pic.twitter.com/3pd0TK2RYG— Hug-Mé 🇿🇦 (@Hugh_Moodien) March 19, 2020