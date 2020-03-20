WATCH: DJ Zinhle gives fans a sneak peek into Pearl Thusi's new home

Congratulations are in order, Pearl Thusi bought a new home and her bestie DJ Zinhle couldn't be happier.

Over the years, Mzansi’s witnessed their impeccable support for each other through heartbreaks, their shared love for their children and their joyous moments when each in thrives in their respective careers. Pearl and Zinhle are indeed friendship goals.

The "Umilo" hitmaker gave fans a glimpse into her bestie’s home.

In her Instagram Stories, Zinhle showcases the breathtaking landscape architecture paired with a large well-manicured lawn and an outdoor pool.

The house has a jungle gym, which seems to be Okuhle, Thusi’s younger daughter’s new favourite spot.