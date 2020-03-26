WATCH: DJ Zinhle teaching Kairo to wash her hands is too cute

There is no denying that Kairo Forbes is one of the cutest celebrity babies in Mzansi. And with almost a million followers on Instagram, she certainly is the most popular. Kairo decided to use her influence by show people why it's important to wash your hands with soap. Along with her award-winning mother DJ Zinhle, the duo took to Instagram to emphasize the importance of cleaning your hands. Especially with the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa growing.

Kairo captioned the video by saying, "A naughty bug has come to South Africa and now it’s making us all sick. The way to help keep the bug away is to stay at home and wash our hands with soap and water.

"Mommy showed me how Lifebuoy can make germs go away. She said any soap can also work."

The video starts off with Zinhle saying, "Kairo I need to teach you why it's important to wash your hands with soap and water, not just water. To get rid of germs you need soap and water".

The "Umlilo" hitmaker goes on to demonstrate that using water does not kill germs. As Kairo washes her finger with just water she says, "the germs stay on".

After she uses soap she sees that the germs start disappearing.

The video was posted on both Kairo and Zinhle's Instagram account, with many of Kairo's followers thanking her for the video and for teaching people the importance of washing your hands with soap in the comments section.