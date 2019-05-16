DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo. Picture: Twitter

AKA and DJ Zinhle's three-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes is showing off her own musical talent, proving that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.



The tot, who is already making waves in the social media scene with just over 463K Instagram followers, already earned herself verified account tick on the photo-sharing platform.





While her Instagram account is managed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, fans are treated to snippets of her on her celebrity parents' social media accounts too.





Taking to her Twitter page on Wednesday, DJ Zinhle - a queen of the decks herself - shared the video of her little one on the decks, donning the headphones, mixing and dancing along to mommy's hit track "Colours", captioning the post "Go Baby", accompanied by laughing emojis and a music note emoji.





Proud papa, AKA, then reposted the video and jokingly took aim at Zinhle. He wrote :"You are playing this child too much house music."





However, tweeps defended the "My Name Is" producer, with some reposting the clip suggesting that Kairo was listening to some hip-hop hits including Supa Mega's own "Fela in V ersace" and Cassper Nyovest's "Tito Mboweni".

This is what she was listening to in the headphones pic.twitter.com/G2FOYLpQge — Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) May 15, 2019

DJ Kairo 💓💓😂😂 — #ZeeNation 💓❤ (@PhindileWhite1) May 15, 2019

Ekse DJ Kai, where's your first gig?? I wanna be there pic.twitter.com/KEccBTxZim — Omphemetse Mabe (@LakiweMabe) May 15, 2019

But others are just grateful for Kairo's parents, who recently reconciled are still together.

Thank you Jesus! Family is still intact 😭😭😭😭😭 I was stressing for nix 😅 pic.twitter.com/kiw53rBHbN — MotaungWaRamokhele (@Mathabo__M) May 15, 2019

I was also in panic mode, 😢😏❤️ pic.twitter.com/JueM2qpbSF — Trilia Nkabinde (@NkabindeTrilia) May 16, 2019