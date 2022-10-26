WATCH: Dr Malinga is nearly fully booked, his ‘power is back’

After a couple of months of being in the red, award-winning musician Dr Malinga is back stronger than ever and he is fully booked. Just a few months ago, Dr Malinga was receiving public donations to assist him in settling his debt with the taxman and now the artist is racking up the bookings.

Taking to Instagram, the popular artist shared a video of himself in a vehicle with fans flocking to his window. Dr Malinga is heard speaking in vernacular, saying that God and his ancestors had brought his power back, as he is embraced by his fans. In his caption, he shared that his schedule was nearly fully booked: “Dr Malinga's power is back nearly fully 🔥🔥 Thanks Bye 🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by www.drmalingamusic.com (@drmalinga) With the festive season fast approaching, many artists are being booked for performances across the country and Dr Malinga will be setting stages alight, too. In September, Dr Malinga was a guest on “Podcast and Chill with MacG” and detailed his recent troubles that saw his belongings attached by the SA Revenue Service. Following the interview, Dr Malinga received lots of public support and had several Mzansi celebrities reach out to support him, among them Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee.

Thanks to the donations received, Dr Malinga is in a much better position with the taxman, having paid R100 000 towards his debt. His followers commented they are glad that things are looking up for the artist following his tough times. @missn6921 said: “The power of a living God. Out of all Mac G’s podcasts I listened to yours was my favourite had a lots of laughter.You the best lingas 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏.”

