WATCH: Dr Rebecca Malope ‘falls over’ statue unveiled in her honour

Music icon Dr Rebecca Malope was honoured with a statue for her incredible role in shaping the South African music landscape at The Bears Palace in Mpumalanga this past weekend. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the award-winning singer said she was bowled over by the unexpected presentation of the statue in her honour.

“At first, I saw a covered person with only their feet sticking out and I thought it was going to be a surprise performance from someone but then they removed the cover and I fell over immediately after seeing the statue because nobody told me that I was going to receive something so amazing,” shared Malope. “I was expecting some flowers and maybe an award but I didn't even imagine that someone would think of honouring me in such a big way. I love my twin (that's what I call the statue) so much. It's with me in my house right now.” Malope went on to express her gratitude for being able to “experience” this great honour while she was “still alive”.

“I have always been against the trend of only celebrating people only once they've passed on because that robs the person of feeling and experiencing the love and appreciation that people have for them. “My prayer to God has always been that I get to experience the impact I've had in the world while I'm alive so being celebrated like this has been a really big dream come true. “I hope that more artists will get celebrated and honoured while they are alive and able to enjoy these moments.”

The legendary hitmaker also took to her social media platforms to shared the special moment with her fans. “To God be the Glory for all that he has done 😭. It is only by the grace of God that I am still celebrated after 35 years as a gospel music minister. “It is only by God's grace that I live to see how much my music still touches people's hearts after all these years! It is only by the grace of God that I have a statue made for me, wow!

“Oh Father, Who am I that you are so mindful of me??? I can never thank you enough for your grace, mercy and favour upon my life 🙌🏾. See the full post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rebecca Malope (@dr_rebeccamalope) She wrote: “Here's my twin and the man who made her 😁 Thank you Lungelo Gumede and Mr Tshabangu, I will forever cherish this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rebecca Malope (@dr_rebeccamalope) Malope, who retired in 2021 after three decades in the music industry, said she will continue to perform “where there's a demand because the Lord's work is never done but I am also taking it easy and enjoying just being Gog' Ribs and spending time with my grandkids.” The tribute concert, “Gospel Music Festival”, was headlined by Mzansi’s top gospel artists Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Lusanda, Solly Mahlangu, Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, Kholeka, Sipho Ngwenya, Sipho Makhabane, Takie Ndou and Ayanda Ntanzi. “We were pleased to recognise Dr Rebecca for her tremendous voice and great skill to cure people through music," said Brandon Tshabangu, owner of the venue and event coordinator.