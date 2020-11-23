WATCH: Dr Tumi says he is not homophobic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tweets claiming that gospel artist Dr Tumi was homophobic has resulted in the singer and medical doctor setting the record straight Dr Tumi posted a video on Twitter a tweep went back to 2018 to retweet tweets from the TL at the time where Dr Tumi and fellow gospel artist Lebo Sekgobela were accused of having pulled out of a gospel concert because Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang was commissioned as the MC of the event. While the story was not true, this is not the first time the star has been accused of being homophobic by social media users. He hit the trends list again which led to the “You Are Here” singer to record and post a video on Twitter to make it clear that he is not a homophobe. “There's something that has been bothering me and I thought I should take some time out and address because it's just a misconception and a lie that I feel should not go on ... I don't want people to have the wrong impression ...”

“Right from the onset I just want you to know that I am not homophobic. I truly have no reason to hate anyone, I don't hate or discriminate against anyone ... ” he said.

Dr Tumi also went on to question the motives of those who retweeted the old tweets.

He said that he felt compelled to post the video as the recent comments that labelled him as a homophobe “hurt” him.

“And I know that that lie was based on something that was not even true and actually the people who were involved in that know the real truth and they don't have an issue (with me).

“I was so saddened by it, seeing a few comments about it today because I don't like discrimination or when people are treated badly ..." he said.

The “Wafika” hitmaker reiterated that he loves everyone and he hoped that everyone who had got the “wrong end” of the story now knows his truth.

Watch the full videos below: