DJ Zinhle sat down with Enhle Mbali on her new Touch HD show "Sincerely Yours" and spoke about their experience with cheating and dealing with it in the public eye. The "Colours" producer admitted the reason she made the blog post was that she needed to do something that felt comfortable to her and, "at the end of the day [she] would have to live with herself".

DJ Zinhle's relationship with AKA has been a rollercoaster but the two are now back together, with the "Uzobuya" producer referred to Supa Mega and their child Kairo as "my babies" in a recent tweet.

However, it wasn't always like this.

In a blog on September 10, 2015, the "My Name Is" producer revealed her baby's father had been having an affair with Bonang Matheba for five months.

AKA and DJ Zinhle ended their romantic relationship with Matheba and the rapper becoming Mzansi's 'It' couple.

Speaking about this period, DJ Zinhle said it was a tough time for her and that she didn't have an issue with how public it went. However, talking about how she felt internally after seeing people making fun of the situation online she said:" I expected it...But I know when I think about that time I just see is darkness."

Enhle also said she thought that "cheating is an issue but not as big as everything else".

Explaining "everything else" as: "You walked into the house. You came from another woman's bosom. You sat with me. You sat with our child...On top of that it's with a person we allow into our home. It's a person I love and now I find out you love them in that kinda way."

When asked by Enhle if Matheba and DJ Zinhle were good friends beforehand, the presenter said they were never friends but industry acquaintances who were cordial with each other.

They also spoke about their experience as women in the entertainment industry and the growth they'd undergone in the industry.

Enhle's husband Black Coffee was recently involved in an alleged cheating scandal with French socialite and David Guetta's ex-wife Cathy Lobé after she posted a video on her Instagram page where she was hugging Coffee multiple times during the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Furthermore, there were reports that Enhle had filed for divorce with her public relations representatives giving no comment on the matter but stating that she has "witnessed some irresponsible stories being published".