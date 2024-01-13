WATCH: Enhle Mbali breaks her silence on Black Coffee - ‘In case you guys haven’t noticed, I am living my life’

Just days after Black Coffee fans dragged his ex Enhle Mbali for posting an innocent meme saying, “Best thing I’ve heard this year,” the mother of two decided to break her silence. The actress and fashion designer is a fan of sharing inspirational quotes and quirky memes with her followers, and many took it the wrong way, thinking she was referring to his recent plane accident.

Always one to protect her peace, Mbali had enough of the online bullying and took her message to Instagram Live. Looking relaxed and sun-kissed after her holiday in Botswana, the ‘Blood Psalms’ star explained the reasoning behind her posting funny quotes on X, unaware that people would read into something that wasn’t there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) She then mentioned a back-and-forth email between her and Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, wishing him a speedy recovery. “I’m in trouble with a lot of people right now but I am so tired of being the bigger person,” she said.

“In case you guys haven’t noticed, I am living my life. When I said I wanted a divorce, I wanted a divorce because there were two children by two different mothers,” Mbali added. “Even pre and post the situation, there was a lot of sh*t happening, and I haven’t said a word. I have only reacted to the things that have been done to me.” The 35-year-old also spoke to her detractors and said she wasn’t going to delete the IG Live video, in case they wanted to screenshot it.

She said that many little petty things could be used against her in her divorce case, which she added is in November. Speaking about online users who stalk her social media accounts for any reference to Coffee, she said, “I don’t care for him; I only care about his wellbeing and for my children.” Spilling some piping hot tea, Mbali let it slip that Coffee might also be a dad to a newborn, and repeated, “I don’t care, it’s his life.”