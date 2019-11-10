WATCH: Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce
Nothing breaks my heart more than seeing someone heartbroken, yho that shit makes me so sad. I know what it’s like to have your heart broken. I hope Enhle finds or has a safe spot to land on.— Pop Nana (@LilRacing_) November 10, 2019
I hope Enhle will get the money and property she deserves. I hope she will heal and find love that is wholesome.— MaZikode (@FeministWitch__) November 10, 2019
Then on the Sunday DJ Blackcoffee disconnects the vibe of the nation. #BLACKCOFFEE #Enhle pic.twitter.com/xDGBGucsYz— Sizwe Dladla (@1sizwe1) November 10, 2019
It's sad that Enhle & Black Coffee are no longer married. But I have realised that when two people decide to get a divorce, it isn’t a sign that they "don’t understand" one another, but a sign that they have, at least, begun to. pic.twitter.com/feqP1cfKB0— Nqubeko Cue Sibiya (@CueSibiya) November 10, 2019
What we're not gonna do is to CALL ENHLE MBALI a GOLD DIGGER !!!?— Khanyisa Zali 🦄 (@HimThird) November 10, 2019
Don't DISRESPECT HER pic.twitter.com/DD0VTDjWti