WATCH: Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce









Enhle Mbali has confirmed that she is getting a divorce from Black Coffee. Divorce rumours have been swirling regarding Enhle and Black Coffee and on Sunday she confirmed that that they are splitting up on her Instagram page.

In the video, Enhle confesses that when she was previously asked by journalists about the state of her relationship she would usually say no comment. She goes on to say that she saw the Sunday World article regarding their divorce and confirmed that it is happening and that she has filed papers.





Enhle further asks for space regarding questions about the divorce and that she believes that judiciary system will do what is fair.





The "Sincerely Yours" host follows this by saying that over the years in her marriage she was lonely and tired of being a supportive wife that has been respectful to Black Coffee and everyone who is around him.





She then says that she is ready fight and that this has been a very hard year for her.





Enhle ends the video by reading Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's verse on Beyoncé's song "*** Flawless" which speaks about feminism and marriage.





Following the news, tweeps commented on the situation with mostly supportive messages to Enhle.

