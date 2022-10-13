WATCH: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa puts boyfriend speculation to rest

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has made it very clear to her fans that they won't be getting a glimpse of who she is dating. Mlotshwa posted a picture of herself in a bikini and celebrity publicist Jarred Doyle in a moment of living their best lives on a yacht.

The picture showed off the "A Safe Bet" actress' beautiful body, which her fans complimented her on. Mlotshwa was married to Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee, but they are currently going through a divorce. While her comment section was filled with social media users telling her how amazing she looked, some couldn't help wondering if Doyle was the man in her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) One even commented they could see the actress was not happy with this man and missed her ex. Mlotshwa laughed off the comment and shared that people always seem to know things they don't. Screenshot of Enhle Mbali Mlotswa’s Instagram post In response to those curious about who she is dating, Mlotshwa posted a video that made it clear she would not be spilling that information any time soon.

"Won't post who I'm dating if I'm dating, if I'm dating…has nothing to do with my work," read the message on her video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) In her post's caption, Mlotshwa urged individuals interested in her romantic life to stop. Her good friend Doyle, in his comment, joked to Mlotshwa that they are dating. Screenshot of Enhle Mbali’s Instagram post comment section This isn't Mlotshwa's first time laughing off being given a boyfriend by the public. In March, she posted a video on her Instagram account in which she answered the question “do you have a boyfriend? "