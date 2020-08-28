WATCH: Enhle Mbali’s head left spinning after joyride

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali’s ticks spinning in a BMW’s 325i, best known as a “gusheshe” off her bucket list. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the “Queen Sono” star shared a video of herself living her best life in one of Mzansi’s most popular drag racing cars, a ”gusheshe”, captioning the post, “Spina Le gusheshe … #bucketlistchecked #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle🎓🌺🍭.” In the video, the award-winning actress is sitting in the passenger seat of the spinning car, and appears to be enjoying every moment. View this post on Instagram Spina Le gushshe.... #bucketlistchecked #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle🎓🌺🍭 #empressEnhle A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) on Aug 28, 2020 at 1:39am PDT While fans and industry friends including Hulisani Ravele, Winnie Ntshaba and Uyanda Mbuli commended the star for her adventurous experience, Enhle’s mother, make-up guru Bongi Mlotshwa didn’t approve. She commented, “Hewena uyagula (How dare you) 😲😲😲😲😲”

Spinning originated in Soweto around the 1980s as the rise of a gangster culture coincided with the release of the BMW’s 325i, which was dubbed “iGusheshe”.

It involves driving a car at speed in circles while performing stunts in and out of the car. Sometimes sinners jump on top of the car while it spins at maximum speed.

In 2014, spinning was recognised as official motorsport by South Africa’s motorsport association, allowing it to become a spectacle in stadiums around the country.

Meanwhile, the star recently announced to her 2 million fans that she will be part of the upcoming series “Blood Psalms”.

The show, which is set to air in 2021, tells the story of a teenage African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.

The star-studded cast includes Sello Maake ka Ncube, Thando Thabethe, Albert Ibokwe Khoza, Faith Baloyi, Siv Ngesi, Hlubi Mboya and Warren Masemola.

Sharing the exciting news, the star wrote: “Meet Umna. Lives in a time where colonialism needn’t exist.

“A time when Kemet /Africa was thriving. A time where two opposing beliefs lived side by side. Not necessarily harmoniously. The circuses fighter is what we can consider her. (sic)