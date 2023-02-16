WATCH: Eugene Mthethwa says he fears for his life after AKA’s murder

In light of the recent killing of multi-award-winning rapper AKA, the SABC’s Blain Herman sat down with kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa to discuss gun violence and killings in the entertainment industry. Speaking on his show “It’s Topical”, which was dedicated to the fallen star, the anchor said: “The murdering of musicians, the latest, the beloved Kieran Forbes, AKA, shot and killed in Durban, he was just 35- years-old … condemnations coming in quick and fast, described as a ‘senseless killings’ … we also lost two other musicians, Vusi Ma R5, DJ Sumbody.”

Joining Herman in studio was music legend and Trompies frontman Eugene Mthethwa. When asked about what he made of the killings of the three musicians he said, “We can’t enjoy our hard-earned freedom. It’s a sad situation. People are getting robbed in broad daylight and people don’t do anything, instead they take out their phone to video.” He added: “We are a country that is very reactive or reactionary. I spoke about this (killings) late 2020 and it was a premonition from my side saying that I hope these artists who are posing as so successful, having mansions, posing in front of big cars, I hope they are making that money from the music.

“We have what we call a Lifestyle (Asset) Forfeiture Unit, and I wish that intelligence could be applied, because you would find, and this was my premonition, that some have fallen into the pit of being used by guys from the ‘dirty world’, to clean ‘dirty money’.” Mthethwa made it clear that his statements were not linked to the “Fella In Versace” hitmaker’s killing. “I saw it coming a long before it started There is a pattern. There is a DJ who becomes successful suddenly, he buys a club and then he is gunned down.”

The “Sweety Lavo” hitmaker admitted that after this incident he feared for his life “I am especially because I am one of the people who are very vocal in the industry in fighting for the rights of the artists. And I am ruffling feathers, you the big fish in the industry. “After this incident, it is affecting us psychologically. You don’t know what to trust,” he said, after sharing a story about how he thought he was being followed on the way to the studio on that day.

