WATCH: Even Bonang Matheba suffers from imposter syndrome

Bonang Matheba is not yet ready to have children. She's still in the phase of living her best life, travelling the world, partying up a storm and focusing on building her empire. And all so that when she eventually does have a child, she will be able to slow down, raise her child and give being a parent her attention. She revealed this during her interview with IOL Lifestyle on Thursday, where she spoke about her new docu-series on SABC 1, “A Very Bonang Year”, which will air on Saturday 01 August and August 08 at 6pm. "My life right now I want to party, to enjoy my alcohol beverages, to go to night clubs and party. I want to get on an Emirates plane at two o'clock in the morning and not stress anybody."

She admitted that she also gets imposter syndrome. "All the time. All the time. I was sitting and you will see a little bit of it in the second episode.

“I was invited to a premiere of ’The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’, a Netflix film Angelina Jolie and I remember after the premiere I sat and had a conversation with her and I remember thinking 'How did I get here? What a I doing here? Am I worthy of all of this?' And then I thought, why not? If not you, then who?

“If you work hard, have good intentions, and you keep an open mind and you are hungry for inspiration and you are always ready. Those things will come to you."

Bonang shared that she believes in manifesting what you want and also the importance of celebrating your achievements, which helps build confidence. "I wake up in the morning and tell myself that Moghel uyabanyisa man and otlobanyisa even more.

“And you have to tell yourself this everyday because people won’t tell you. You have to pat yourself on the back. That’s how you build confidence."

The docu-series will take viewers from South Africa to New York, Prague, London, Los Angeles and Manchester. Asked which of the cities she went to that she enjoyed the most, she revealed that it was LA simply because she travelled with her cousin and ’Being Bonang’ co-star, Pinky Girl.

"I enjoyed LA because Pinky Girl went there for the first time and is a huge fan of the Kardashians. I took her there for the E! Entertainment People's Choice Awards.

“She loves Kylie Jenner a lot and she actually saw them live. Khloe and Kim walked right past us and Kourtney waved. I would enjoy that because of how it made her feel.

“Every time I go somewhere with a family member, it's what how we feel in that city and the memories we build when we are there."

And what's the catchphrase for this year? She pondered for a bit before answering: ownership.

"I thought I was going to call this chapter of my life ownership. I have been a brand ambassador of many brands and I have taken all that knowledge I learnt and I now own everything.

“I think it's ownership. It's all about owning who you are, the woman you are, the confidence, zeal, intellectual property and personality. It's about owning your life."

*Catch “A Very Bonang Year” on Saturday 01 August and August 08 at 6pm on SABC 1.