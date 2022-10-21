WATCH: Faith Nketsi thanks her team as ‘#HaveFaith’ ends

Another emotionally-charged season of the popular reality show “#HaveFaith” has ended leaving Faith Nketsi in her feels. The star took to Instagram to share a message thanking her team, her husband and her fans for the success of the show, and for keeping her pregnancy “private” until the big reveal.

She wrote: “Just like that! That is it from me with my pregnancy journey and I’d like to thank you guys so much, not only for respecting my decision to keep it private but also for accepting and loving me and baby Sky. “To those that saw me out when pregnant and didn’t say/leak or take a picture and still walked up to me and said congratulations 🥹THANK YOU. I can’t begin to thank my family and friends, you guys honestly made everything 100 percent more special for me❤️. She added a special message to her new hubby Nzuzo Njilo, who she says is her “peace, comfort and strength“.

“Baba ka Sky 🥹 my love 🥹 NGIYABONGA!... You will forever have my heart till I’m no longer on this earth. No matter what, you will forever remain my family because you gave me the most beautiful gift of being a mother. I’ll forever grant you respect and love for taking that leap of faith with me. “I thank God for giving me the strength to keep our baby safe for 9 months and bringing her into this world healthy and oh so beautiful. “Motherhood is not scary at all because you oh mighty Lord blessed me with the most peaceful, calm and sweet little lady. You gave me a best friend for life😭. Lord guide me while I raise a Queen.🙏🏾,” she ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi) The last episode of season four came to a dramatic end with birth scenes of her baby. The season was a huge hit because fans were given a thrilling look into the ins and outs of Nketsi’s marriage to Njilo as they witnessed her become a wife. The baby shower, the lobola negotiations, and the baby gender reveal episodes were among the most watched of the season.

Hoping to be back for season five, Nketsi said: “The most empowering experience I have allowed myself to have is sharing my transformation with Africa. Becoming a mother to Sky and a wife to Njilo has changed my life. “Thank you so much to all the devoted viewers who consistently supported Have Faith on social media. My family and I hope to see you in Season 5!"