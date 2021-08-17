WATCH: Family & friends bid farewell to Mpura at intimate funeral service

Family and friends of the late amapiano musician Mongezi “Mpura” Stuurman gathered this morning in an intimate funeral service to bid their final goodbyes. Mpura died in a car accident that claimed six lives including that of fellow musician Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

The star's family, friends and his closest have gathered to celebrate his life in Johannesburg and honour his star power at the funeral, held at Protea South Hall, Soweto, Johannesburg. The procession for the “Umsebenzi wethu” hitmaker departed for West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg at 11am. Attendance is limited in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.

Mpura was killed in a head-on collision outside the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate. Fellow amapiano star, Dudu Ngwenya, aka Lady Du, broke the devastating news to the public when she paid tribute to Mpura and Killer Kau on her Instagram page. However, Lady Du received a lot of flak from unhappy social media users who slammed her for announcing the duo’s passing before the families had released their official statement confirming their deaths.

In her since-deleted post, Lady Du shared her heartbreak and shock after learning about the pair’s untimely passing. “I will never be the same again. God, what did we do, why Father, where will I get the strength, God? I’m beyond broken,” read Lady Du's post. Taking to Instagram last week, Lady Du shared an emotional tribute to her late “brothers", also reminding her followers that celebrities are human and they hurt just like anyone else.