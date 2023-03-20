WATCH: Family and friends give Costa Titch a heartfelt send-off at memorial service

“We are currently facing some technical difficulties,” shared the late musician Costa Titch’s reps through his social media. “We will be live streaming the memorial on Hypenationza as Costa Titch Official Memorial.” Eventually, when the memorial got under way on Hype Nation’s YouTube page, rapper Moozlie, who has had to host several memorials over the past year or so (including for Riky Rick, AKA and Tumi Tladi), shared a tribute.

“I think I need to start by saying that as people we exist in three parts, and if you’ve been near me in the past three weeks or so you’ve probably heard me say this to you. We are body, we are mind, but most importantly we are spirit. “And our spirit is who we are intrinsically as people.” She went on to emphasize the importance of feeding one’s spirit and spoke on how Costa had a strong spirit because of how he’d make affirmations that helped him manifest the career he had.

“I don’t ask for much, but I’m asking you guys if you can do something for me please continue to feed your spirits especially at this time,” she added. “We are at war guys, we are at war and the only way we are going to be able to fight is if we feed the spirit.” She went on to share a scripture, Hebrews 10 verses 35-36, before she shared a lengthy and heartfelt prayer in which she expressed her gratitude for Titch’s “beautiful and amazing life”. Later in the memorial, Titch’s manager, Khotso Moeti, shared the story on how he had met him (“I was just a fan and I wanted a T-shirt”), the journey they embarked on over the years and what made him so special.