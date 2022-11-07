WATCH: Fan pops the question during AKA’s show

Many can agree that getting proposed to at your favourite musician’s show is an unforgettable experience. One couple was fortunate enough to have that experience at award-winning hip hop artist AKA’s show. An attendee posted the adorable moment where a man went down on one knee to pop the big question to his leading lady.

The video appears to be taken in Pretoria’s lifestyle hangout spot, Propaganda. After the shocked woman says yes, the hitmaker sings “Jika” and congratulates the couple. A proposal 😍😍❤️ propaganda pta 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/YhXfASBc7P — Baby Lion🦁 (@BabyLion_FX) October 29, 2022 AKA retweeted the video on his official Twitter account and social media users could not help but gush over the cute moment.

This is not the first time the big question has being asked during a performance. Not long ago, Kelly Khumalo serenaded a couple at her show. Judy Leshabane popped the big question in September at the “Empini” hitmaker’s show. A video of the heart-warming moment was posted on social media by the singer.

In her caption, she wrote, “@judylesh I’m still in awe of what you did and congratulations to both you and your fiancé.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) Last year, a man had British singer Adele in awe when he asked his girlfriend to marry him at a recording of her live concert special for CBS, titled “Adele One Night Only”, at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. She performed a selection of her greatest hits like “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep” and a few songs from her album “30”.

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021 Halfway through the concert, the 33-year-old singer requested every person in the audience to be “really bloody quiet” and asked that the lights be turned down. Then the couple came out from the side of the stage. He had blindfolded his girlfriend, who was surprised to see herself standing in front of a large crowd. It is safe to say that simply hiding the ring in a dessert or a glass of champagne is the old way of doing things.