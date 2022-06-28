WATCH: Fans react to Samthing Soweto selfie video: ‘This man is so loveable’

Samthing Soweto has been trending since he released his eagerly anticipated single “Amagents” on Friday following a lengthy hiatus from the music industry.
On Sunday, the talented singer gave fans something else to discuss when he posted a video of his outfit at the Inanda Club on Twitter and asked them for their thoughts.
"😎😎😎thoughts?
In the selfie video, the “Akulaleki” hitmaker awkwardly shows off his outfit as he rolls his tongue and playfully kicks his feet forward. "This is how I look," he says in the video.
Since he posted the video recently, tweeps have been sharing their comments, most of which have been light-hearted.
"This man is so loveable, just wanna give him a hug🥺," @asokhumalo said.
"You really can't help but like Samthing Soweto. He is so unproblematic bethuna🥺❤"
"Simple and clean," added @KatalinaMofoke. "Ave ujabulisa umoya wami kodwa ke 😭out here acting like you not one of the best musicians in South Africa ♥️"
Since the release of “Amagents” on Friday its been featured prominently on Apple Music's playlists and marketing campaigns, and is currently at number one on the most played songs on the streaming platform.
Samthing, who's been laying low for the better part of two years now, sought the services of young artists and creators like producer Christer and creative director Johnny Malepa in putting everything around this single together.
"A simple yet complex message from a FATHER TO HIS DAUGHTER," shared Malepa, who crafted the entire look and feel of the song's roll-out.
"Samthing Soweto called me and said he wants help with his brand and creative. #Amagents was one of the projects he wanted me on and I'm honoured to have been able to put his new look and artwork together.“
