WATCH: Fans react to Samthing Soweto selfie video: ‘This man is so loveable’

Samthing Soweto has been trending since he released his eagerly anticipated single “Amagents” on Friday following a lengthy hiatus from the music industry. On Sunday, the talented singer gave fans something else to discuss when he posted a video of his outfit at the Inanda Club on Twitter and asked them for their thoughts.

"😎😎😎thoughts? 😎😎😎thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GfVw8wuWm9 — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) June 26, 2022 In the selfie video, the “Akulaleki” hitmaker awkwardly shows off his outfit as he rolls his tongue and playfully kicks his feet forward. "This is how I look," he says in the video. Since he posted the video recently, tweeps have been sharing their comments, most of which have been light-hearted.

"This man is so loveable, just wanna give him a hug🥺," @asokhumalo said. "You really can't help but like Samthing Soweto. He is so unproblematic bethuna🥺❤" You really can't help but like Samthing Soweto. He is so unproblematic bethuna🥺❤ https://t.co/myvV10AV85 — Mbali.bula.slide (@mbalenhle_nje) June 26, 2022 "Simple and clean," added @KatalinaMofoke. "Ave ujabulisa umoya wami kodwa ke 😭out here acting like you not one of the best musicians in South Africa ♥️"

Simple and clean .....Ave ujabulisa umoya wami kodwa ke 😭out here acting like you not one of the best musicians in South Africa ♥️ — Katalina Mofokeng (@KatalinaMofoke1) June 26, 2022 Since the release of “Amagents” on Friday its been featured prominently on Apple Music's playlists and marketing campaigns, and is currently at number one on the most played songs on the streaming platform. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samthing Soweto 🇿🇦 (@samthingsoweto) Samthing, who's been laying low for the better part of two years now, sought the services of young artists and creators like producer Christer and creative director Johnny Malepa in putting everything around this single together. "A simple yet complex message from a FATHER TO HIS DAUGHTER," shared Malepa, who crafted the entire look and feel of the song's roll-out.

