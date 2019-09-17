Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Supplied

In keeping with her promise made to the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle flew to Los Angeles to support them at the finale. The Limpopo-based choir have won over the hearts of the American viewing audience and "America's Got Talent" judges.

The former South African talk-show host shared a video of meeting the choir.

Captioning the post: "Yes, 4 hour flight to the West Coast to give my children some #MML-- #MzansiMotherlyLove before they perform in the final!

Congrats #NdlovuYouthChoir! @choirafrica! I promised to be there for you when you make it to the finals. Promise made, promise kept.

You are showing the world what our youth are capable of doing, when given an opportunity. Continue to spread our spirit of #ubuntu around the world.

You are already winners in our hearts! Good luck!"

The local choir also shared a few pictures of them rehearsing for Tuesday night's finale.

Our @AGT final performance is on Tue 17:00 PST (Wed 02:00AM SA time). We’re giving everything to take our performance to the next level, the hours of rehearsals are paying off big time! We can’t wait to unleash our energy & excitement. #agt 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇺🇸❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wAy3VM34IH — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 15, 2019

In previous performances, the choir wowed audiences with their renditions of "African Dream", "Beautiful Day" and "Higher Love".