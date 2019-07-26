Almost a year after she was involved in a horrific car crash that saw her spend months in ICU, Sbahle Mpisane has taken her first steps on her own. Picture: Instagram

Durban - Almost a year after she was involved in a horrific car crash that saw her spend months in ICU, Sbahle Mpisane has taken her first steps on her own. The Fitness Bunnie, as she is known, shared a video on her Instagram account in which she takes three steps on her own.

In the post Sbahle said: "Your body can withstand almost anything. It’s your mind that needs the convincing".

The Instagram influencer, who made a name for herself with her fitness routines, suffered severe injuries in August when the car she was driving crashed into a tree in Durban. Since being discharged from hospital she has documented her recovery.

"For the past couple of months, without much success, I’ve been attempting to at least take 1 step. Yesterday my mum managed to make me take 3 steps, and it took a whole hour. I cannot describe how mentally challenging it was!", she added.

"Today Zain encouraged me to try take a walk without focusing on the pain I’m facing. For some miraculous reason, calling my bodyguard to come take a video of me, made me mentally ready to walk and record this milestone. Love y’all & thank you for the constant support. It pushes me forward", she said.

Watch video below:





Fellow South African celebrities like Kefilwe Mabote, Jessica Nkosi and Basetsana Kumalo all commented on the post congratulating Sbahle.