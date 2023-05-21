WATCH: Flashback to the ‘good times’ when Sizwe Dhlomo and Trevor Noah starred in DJ Sbu’s music video

Before media personality DJ Sbu became a YouTube creator, he used to be one of the country’s top musicians. He dropped bangers such as “For a Reason” and “Remember When It Rained” on his album “Y-Lens, Vol 1”, which went on to receive massive radio play, and were constantly heard being blasted in cars and lifestyle venues.

DJ Sbu sampled Josh Groban’s “Remember When It Rained” for his remix and Wade Engelbrecht sings the song. It even earned the South Africa Music Award for Best Song of the Year in 2007. It may be over a decade since the music was released but it has lived on. On Twitter recently users have been sharing their memories of when things were simpler, and the visuals for DJ Sbu’s once popular song was shared. The music video features several well-known Mzansi celebrities, who were still very young in the 2006 video.

In visuals “Remember When It Rained” celebrities Sizwe Dhlomo, Lerato Kganyago, Somizi Mhlongo, the late Lebo Mathosa and the now internationally famous Trevor Noah can be seen dancing away. DJ Sbu in a previous podcast with Penuel the Plack pen shared how the music video was recorded at a YFM picnic event that he had invited the celebrities to, when he was still working at the youth radio station. “You’re just going to see a lot of us young, you’re going to see a lot of us with dreams. You are going to see even the quality of that video is not how the quality of videos are now.

“You’'re going to see young people who don’t know that one day they are going to end up in Hollywood, they are going to end up creating Mofaya, they are going to end up winning Grammys. “You’re going to relate to that video because you see people featuring in music videos and you don’t know that one day they will be great,” said the entrepreneur. The Kaya FM radio host retweeted the short clip and shared how 2005 used to be a good time, when load shedding didn’t even exist.