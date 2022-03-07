WATCH: Focalistic closes epic sold-out show at London's O2 Arena

This weekend, South African artist Focalistic took the stage at a sold-out show at London's O2 Arena as a guest for Nigerian star Davido's show. In front of a 20 000 capacity crowd, Focalistic jumped on stage to a raucous crowd to close off the show alongside Davido and a couple of other artists.

Davido, one of the leading afro-beats artists in the world, has been packing up venues across the world and has made a point of regularly bringing out Focalistic at several of his shows. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) The rapper and amapiano trailblazer performed his smash 2020 hit "Ke Star Remix" featuring Davido, as well as their latest collaboration single, "Champion Sound". Despite only having been out for less than a year, "Champion Sound" is already one of Focalistic's biggest songs on YouTube and Spotify, with over 12 million and five million streams on each platform, respectively.

"Magical 🥺🇬🇧🙆🏾‍♂️20 000 capacity saying “ASE TRAP TSE KE PINA TSA KO KASI!” 😭 Pitori to London ka nnete🤞🏾OBO 🙏🏾 @davido https://t.co/kUMuiQY9MR" Magical 🥺🇬🇧🙆🏾‍♂️20 000 capacity saying “ASE TRAP TSE KE PINA TSA KO KASI!” 😭 Pitori to London ka nnete🤞🏾



OBO 🙏🏾 @davido pic.twitter.com/kUMuiQY9MR — President ya Straata 👨🏾‍💼 (@FOCALISTIC) March 6, 2022 Focalistic has been among the top artists on the amapiano scene over the past few years. He's collaborated with several of the biggest artists on the continent, including Diamond Platnumz and DJ Maphorisa.

Over the last few months, he's regularly played at venues in Tanzania, Kenya, the U.K and Nigeria. Last week, he spent a few days in Paris with DBN Gogo, with whom he's rumoured to be in a relationship with, following some cosy social media snaps shared by the two. In March, Focalistic will join DJ Maphorisa, Uncle Waffles and Davido for Amabeats' Champion Sound concert at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England.