WATCH: Focalistic meets his biggest fan, wants to make him proud

Earlier in the year, Focalistic took to Instagram to pay homage to a fan known as Bapstar for getting a tattoo of the amapiano star’s face on his back. The fan has since been posting non-stop about his favourite artist on his Instagram page and constantly looking for the “Ke Star” hitmaker to notice his efforts.

Story continues below Advertisement

While Focalistic had followed him on Instagram, the pair were still yet to meet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) That changed at the weekend as Focalistic met the die-hard fan while waiting in his tour bus outside a local event. In a video posted on Focalistic’s Instagram Stories, Bapstar is seen being granted access to the bus where he greets Focalistic and his DJ, Tjaro Superstar. He then hugs Focalistic and, overcome with joy, begins to weep. The two embrace once more before Bapstar steps back and stares at his idol in disbelief.

In the caption to the post, Focalistic said he was always going to make Bapstar proud. Three weeks ago, Focalistic marked the release of his new album, “Ghetto Gospel”, by getting a tattoo live on air during an interview with Tbo Touch for Metro FM. “Thank you @METROFMSA,” he shared. “Dope interview! Thank you for allowing this moment to be televised 🙏🏾⛪️❤️ Got a tattoo of #GhettoGospel on live radio with my big brother @iamtbotouch 🥷🏾AAATCHU! #THETOUCHDOWN"

Story continues below Advertisement