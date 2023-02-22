WATCH: Focalistic performs ‘Sjepa’ on the Recording Academy's Global Spin platform

South African amapiano star Focalistic took to the Recording Academy’s Global Spin stage for a performance of “Sjepa”, the standout single on his third and most recent studio album, “Ghetto Gospel”. The song features fellow Pretoria stars Mellow & Sleazy as well as M.J.

Global Spin is the Recording Academy’s digital platform set up to celebrate “global music, international artists and the sounds of the world”. This digital series features performances from artists across several genres from all around the world. “#GlobalSpin #SouthAfrican musician #Focalistic offers an illuminating performance of 'SJEPA' an upbeat amapiano track from his latest album, ‘Ghetto Gospel’’, shared the Recording Academy and Focalistic in a joint post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) Previously, the Recording Academy featured Focalistic on their website for an interview in which he shared his pride at being South African. “Rooibos tea is a special leaf that only comes from South Africa, and that’s my favourite tea. It’s South Africa’s biggest export in fact.” “Being able to represent the South African culture just like the tea is amazing, for me, I draw the comparison. There’s too many similarites with Rooibos tea and myself.

“We’re going into spaces that people never thought that we’d ever be in and influencing the culture from a South African perspective.” Last week, Focalistic launched “Ghetto Gospel” with a sold-out show with Piano People in London. He was joined by collaborators MJ, Ch’cco, Pabi Cooper, Tjaro Superstar, as well as other booked DJs like Rosey Gold and Nicky Summers. “Thank You London,” he shared. “Sold Out Ghetto Gospel Show. Last night we connected.”