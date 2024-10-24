WATCH: Gareth Cliff faces backlash over controversial comments on Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

Gareth Cliff's comments on Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce has landed him in hot water. The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain and the media personality released a joint statement to announce their split earlier in the week, where they reaffirmed that it was a mutual decision which “comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us”.

They added: “While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known.” The South Africa's celebrated couple have been together for more than a decade. They met at a dinner party in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape back in 2012 and got married in 2016.

They have two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and Keziah together and also adopted Siya’s younger siblings Liyema and Liphelo, after their mother died in 2009. Meanwhile, the local radio personality and television host weighed in on the matter on “The Gareth Cliff Show”, a hybrid of online radio, podcast and YouTube. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gareth Cliff Show (@thegarethcliffshow) Chatting to author Sunil Osman, he brought Rachel’s race into the conversation, insisting that only learnt recently that she was white. “I am heartbroken for Siya and Rachel Kolisi, weeahhh (crying sounds),” he said. He then asked Osman, “Are you upset” to which he responded: “I am more upset, I'm going to get into trouble for this but I'm more upset for the coloured community.”

Cliff added: “It took me a long time to even realise that because I don't pay attention to sports, I don't watch a lot of of sport and I don't read like, ‘YOU’ magazine, so I didnt even know, I thought Rachel was black for a long time until I saw a picture of her.” “I feel kind of sorry for Rachel and Siya just because they are in the public eye and now everybody is going to want (to know what's going on).” Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s divorce has devestated the nation. Picture: Instagram “I mean, they had to release this statement, like you know, we mutually have agreed to have a very adult conversation about this, you don't have to use a lot of words.”

Osman then said: “Siya and Rachel would still be together if their marriage was arranged.” Cliff responded: “Maybe hey, that's what we have learnt, go get your marriage arranged and then it will last.” Cliff and Osman’s comments were met with widespread criticism by netizens.

@alletaneziwe wrote: “Guys you even jealous for people who have heart broken for them😮you extra guys 😂.” @drb_the_physicist added: “You don’t have to use a lot of words, just say it is over!! Gareth you are bad 😂😂😂😂.” @lee09_26 posted: “It has nothing to do with black and white here. I don't even know why that needed to be included.”

@brentliamc wrote: “As funny as this is, what does it have to do with the coloured community? Am I missing something?” @misoso_pmn posted: “Haybo Gareth, you thought she was black? 😂😂😂😂.” Cliff also found himself in hot water over his comments around One Direction star Liam Payne’s death.