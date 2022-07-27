WATCH: Gigi Lamayne chats to OnlyFans model Nomagugu Samke in her new podcast

Local rapper Gigi Lamayne just dropped the launch episode of her new podcast, “Point of View” aka “POV with Gigi”, and the conversation is nothing short of jaw-dropping. On the YouTube podcast, Lamayne gets candid with influencer and Only Fans model Nomagugu Samke.

“I’m so excited because everybody has been hinting about how great it would be for me to start a podcast and this is all about sharing, knowledge, information, wisdom without a point of judgement,” she said in her introduction. During the 33-minute episode, Lamayne and Samke chat about her career in the adult world and being an “Only Fans Hun”. In a twist the two took HIV tests at the start and revealed their statuses at the end of the show. During the episode, trauma, fetishes, STDs, twars and future plans were discussed and tears shed.

Lamayne asked: “What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done?” to which a shy Samke responded: “It’s a threesome with two guys. It was my then boyfriend and a guy from Congo or Uganda.” What followed thereafter was some seriously unfiltered conversation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi LaMayne (@gigi_lamayne) On a more emotional note, Samke opened up about having a daughter whom she would never want to follow in her footsteps.

“She is around family and they will raise her right. I know myself. I am damaged, I won’t want my child experiencing this world,” she said before tears rolled down her face. She also explained that what started off as an Only Fans account has now led to her “hooking up” with some of her clients to earn more money to pay her rent. Watch the full podcast below: