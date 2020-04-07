WATCH: How Vinolia Mashego inspired Bonang Matheba to be a TV star

While the phrase “Vinolia Mashego is Bonang of the 90s" wreaked havoc on the social streets on Tuesday, media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba paid a heartfelt tribute to the late TV host star and "Generations star. The "Jam Alley" presenter reportedly passed away in her sleep on Friday, April 3, at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Responding to fellow TV host and sportscaster Andile Ncube’s tweet, after the news of Mashego’s passing broke on Monday, the “Being Bonang” star wrote: “...She inspired my entire presenting style- the vernac, catchy phrases, huge personality...she was everything I wanted to be....this one cuts deeps.”

To which veteran TV host and businesswoman Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, replied and said: “So true, @bonang_m. Your catchy phrases definitely remind me of #Vinolia. Keep her legacy alive. As the song says, "There's no business like show business. Pls, let us appreciate artists, musicians, authors, poets, journalists.”

In another post, Bonang wrote: “.... Thank you for igniting my fire. Rest In Peace”

The BForce official account also posted Bonang's old interview on SABC where she spoke about Mashego's impacted in her TV career.

